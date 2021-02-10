Tune-In Tidbits: ESPN Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

Hawks (11-12) at Mavericks (11-14)

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

• Luka Doncic (23.4) and Trae Young (20.3) rank second and third, respectively, in drives per game. Doncic leads all players in scoring (13.7 ppg) and assists (2.8 apg) off drives. Young ranks seventh in points (9.5 ppg) and fourth in assists (2.6 apg) off drives.

• The Hawks rank first in the NBA in free throws made (21.2 per game), third in attempts (25.8) and fifth in accuracy (82.0%). Individually, Trae Young ranks second in free throws made (9.3 per game) and attempts (10.5). His 89.1 FT% ranks 13th in the NBA.

• Clint Capela leads the NBA in rebounding (14.6 rpg), including a league-high 4.8 offensive rebounds per game. Capela ranks seventh in second-chance points (3.8), helping the Hawks rank third as a team with 14.7 second-chance points per game.

• The Hawks offense is 16.7 points per 100 possessions better when Trae Young is on the court (115.5 offensive rating in 724 minutes; would rank 4th in league) than when he’s off (98.8 offensive rating in 390 minutes, would rank last in league by 5.5 PTS). That is the second-largest on/off court differential in the league, trailing only Denver’s Nikola Jokic (18.0).

• This is the second game in a week between the Mavericks and Hawks, with Dallas winning the first meeting 122-116 behind 27 points and 14 assists from Doncic to snap a six-game losing streak. The Mavs limited Young to 21 points — his sixth-lowest scoring game of the season. Josh Richardson was the primary defender on Young for a team-high 4:47 (42.2% of matchup time) and held Young to five points on 2-5 shooting, with two assists, one turnover and one blocked shot.

Bucks (16-8) at Suns (14-9)

10 p.m. ET, ESPN

• Milwaukee enters Wednesday on a five-game win streak, winning games by an average of 20.8 points. During the streak, Khris Middleton is averaging 18.6 points on 11.0 shots per game. He is shooting 58.2% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 95% from the free throw line. He is one of seven Bucks scoring in double figures during the streak.

• Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of two players (along with Denver’s Nikola Jokic) to average at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists this season. Giannis was the only player to reach those marks in each of the past two seasons — he won Kia MVP honors both times.

• The Suns enter Wednesday having won three straight and six of their past seven games. During that stretch, Devin Booker is averaging 25.2 points on 49% shooting from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, while Deandre Ayton is averaging a double-double with 13.1 points and 14.0 rebounds.

• The Bucks rank fourth in 3-pointers made per game (15.4) and third in 3-point percentage (40.1%). They will face a Suns defense that allows only 11.0 3-pointers made per game (tied for the league low) on 35% shooting on 3-pointers (fourth-lowest mark in the league).

• The Bucks lead the NBA in scoring at 121.3 points per game and are the only team to average at least 30 points in three different quarters — first (31.3 ppg, 2nd, plus 3.9); second (30.3 ppg, 1st, plus 2.3), third (31.3 ppg, 1st, plus 2.3). Milwaukee ranks fourth in fourth-quarter scoring (28.5 ppg), but enter the fourth period with an average lead of 8.5 points.