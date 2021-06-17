2021 Playoffs: East Semifinal | Nets (2) vs. Bucks (3)

Tune-In Tidbits: ESPN Thursday, June 17, 2021

Get ready for Thursday's Game 6 between the Nets and Bucks on ESPN with five key stats to know about the matchup.

Brian Martin, for NBA.com

Kevin Durant is 20-10 in 30 career close-out games, averaging 31 points and 40.4 minutes per game.

Game 6: Nets at Bucks
8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Nets lead 3-2

• Kevin Durant had a game for the ages in Brooklyn’s Game 5 win as he finished with 49 points on 69.6% (16-23) shooting, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks. Durant became the first player in NBA history to record 45+ points, 15+ rebounds and 10+ assists in a playoff game. His 49 points also marked a new Nets’ franchise record for points scored in a playoff game, previously set by Vince Carter (43 points vs. Miami, May 8, 2006). Durant also became the first player to play all 48 minutes in a playoff game since LeBron James (May 27, 2018 vs. Boston).

• PJ Tucker was the primary defender on Durant once again in Game 5, guarding him for 9:19 (61% of Durant’s offensive matchup time) and allowed only 13 points (26.5%) and forced two turnovers. In just 40 seconds of matchup time (4.3%) with Brook Lopez, Durant scored 12 points on 5-5 shooting. Tucker has defended Durant for 39:44 through the first five games of the series – the most time any player has defended Durant during the postseason since matchup data became available in 2018 (Trevor Ariza 37:27 over seven games in 2018; Jrue Holiday 34:47 over five games in 2018; Tucker 30:04 over five games in 2019; Jayson Tatum 26:21 over five games in 2021).

• What will Durant have in store for an encore after his historic performance in Game 5? In 30 career close-out games, Durant is 20-10 and has averaged 40.4 minutes, 31.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg. 4.2 apg, 49.6 FG%, 37.4 3P%, 90 FT%. He has one 50-point close-out game, 4 games with 40+ points and 17 games with 30+ points.

• While Kyrie Irving remains sidelined (ankle), James Harden (hamstring) is available to play in Game 6 as the Nets try to advance. Harden played 46 minutes in Game 5 – his first action since leaving after just 43 seconds in Game 1 of the series – and finished with just five points on 1-10 shooting (0-8 from 3-point range). However, Harden did dish out eight assists that produced 21 points for the Nets. Jeff Green who missed the first three games of the series provided a huge lift in Game 5, scoring 27 points off the bench as he shot 7-8 from 3-point range. What can Harden and Green give the Nets in Game 6 on one day of rest?

• After shooting 20-88 (22.7%) from 3-point range in the first three games of the series combined, the Bucks have found their 3-point shot over the past two games. After making 16 3s on 34% shooting in their Game 4 win, the Bucks shot 13-32 (40.6%) in Game 5; it was only the seventh loss in 31 games this season (regular season and playoffs combined) when shooting at least 40% from beyond the arc (24-7).

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.