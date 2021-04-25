Tune-In Tidbits: ESPN Sunday, April 25, 2021

Celtics (32-28) at Hornets (29-30)

1 p.m. ET, ESPN

• Boston won the first meeting with Charlotte, 116-86 on April 4, behind 22 points from Jayson Tatum and 17 apiece from Jaylen Brown and Evan Fournier. The Celtics shot 21-54 (38.9%) from 3-point range in the game. It was the fourth time this season – and the eighth time in franchise history – that the Celtics have made 20 3-pointers in a game; they are 8-0 in those games.

• The Hornets’ 86 points against the Celtics were a season low and one of 10 games in which the Hornets have been held under 100 points this season – they are 0-10 in those games. The Celtics have also been held below 100 points 10 times this season – most recently in Thursday’s loss to Phoenix – and have gone just 1-9 in those games.

• The Hornets rank second in assist percentage with 66.8% of their baskets coming off an assist. Charlotte’s 26.7 assists per game (8th in NBA) produces a league-leading 70.0 points per game. LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists for the season (6.1 per game), but has been sidelined with a wrist injury since March 20 (he was just cleared to return to basketball activities). Terry Rozier averaged 3.2 assists prior to Ball’s injury and a team-high 5.6 since Ball has been out.

• Jayson Tatum leads the NBA in points off turnovers (5.0 per game), helping the Celtics score 18.1 points off turnovers per game (seventh in the league). Boston will face a Charlotte team that allows the ninth-most points off turnovers (17.4 per game) and has the fifth highest turnover percentage in the league (15.3%).

• Terry Rozier ranks seventh in the NBA in fast break points (3.4 per game), helping the Hornets average 13.8 fast break points per game (10th in the league). However, the Celtics allow the 11th-fewest fast break points (12.0 per game), and hold opponents to 1.08 points per transition possession (T-7th lowest) according to Synergy play type tracking.

Suns (42-17) at Nets (40-20)

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

• Brooklyn won the first meeting with Phoenix this season, 128-124 on Feb. 16, behind 38 points and 11 assists from James Harden, who will not be available on Sunday as he continues to be sidelined with a hamstring injury. Neither Kevin Durant (potentially available Sunday) nor Kyrie Irving (available Sunday) played in this game as the Nets overcame a 24-point deficit to snap a six-game Suns win streak. The Suns are 18-2 this season when leading by more than 20 points, while the Nets are just 1-5 when trailing by more than 20 points.

• The Brooklyn bench outscored the Phoenix bench 40-32 in their first meeting. For the season, the Suns bench owns the highest point differential in the league, outscoring teams by 131 points in 1,041 minutes played. The Nets rank seventh at plus-82.

• Chris Paul ranks fifth in the league in assists (8.8) this season and recently climbed to fifth place on the all-time assist list, passing Magic Johnson for career dimes. Paul is on track to become just the fifth player in league history to average more than 8.5 assists per game in their 16th season or later – joining LeBron James from last season as well as Steve Nash in 2011-12, Jason Kidd in 2009-10, and back-to-back seasons from John Stockton in 1999 and 2000.

• The Nets enter Sunday ranked fourth in 3-point percentage (38.8%) and seventh in average 3-pointers made (14.1). However, the Suns are one of the top teams at defending the 3-point shot. Phoenix allows opponents to shoot just 34.9% (fourth-lowest in league) and holds opposing teams to 11.6 3-pointers made per game.

• The Suns are the fifth-most efficient team on pick-and-roll ball handler plays, scoring 0.95 points per possession according to Synergy. Deandre Ayton ranks third in the league in screen assists at 5.5 per game, leading to 11.5 points per game for the Suns.