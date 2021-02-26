Tune-In Tidbits: ESPN Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

Pacers (15-15) at Celtics (15-17)

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

• This is the third meeting of the season between these teams; they split the first two games (Dec. 27 and 29) with both games decided by five points or less. The Celtics are 6-7 in games decided by five points or less this season, while the Pacers are just 3-7.

• Domantas Sabonis ranks second in the league in double-doubles (24 in 30 games played) and is one of four players along with All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Julius Randle to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists this season.

• The Celtics have lost three straight and four of their last five games. During this five-game stretch, Jaylen Brown’s shooting touch has escaped him. After averaging 26.0 points on 51.4% shooting from the field and 41.5% on 3-pointers in his first 25 games of the season, his production has dropped to 22 points on 40.7% shooting from the field and 28.9% on 3-pointers over the past five games.

Blazers (18-13) at Lakers (22-11)

10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN



• Damian Lillard (82 points) and LeBron James (74 points) rank second and third, respectively, in clutch points and are tied for third with 15 clutch assists apiece. Lillard is putting up 60 FG%, 55.6 3P%, 100 FT% shooting splits, while LeBron has more clutch field goals made (30) than any other player.

• The Lakers are coming off their lowest scoring game of the season as they scored just 89 points in Wednesday’s loss in Utah. The Lakers have six games under 100 points this season; three of them have come during this current four-game losing streak.

• The Blazers rank second in both 3-pointers made per game (16.2) and 3-pointers attempted per game (42.3), while ranking seventh in 3-point percentage (38.3%). The Lakers hold their opponents to 35.4% shooting on 3-pointers, which is the sixth-lowest percentage allowed in the league.