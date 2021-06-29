Tune-In Tidbits: Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4

Game 4: Bucks at Hawks

8:30 p.m. ET, TNT | Bucks lead 2-1

• In Game 3, Khris Middleton (38 points, 11 rebounds) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (33 points, 11 rebounds) each went for 30-10 in the same game for the third time this postseason. That is somethingy they never did once during the regular season. Giannis has nine 30-10 games through Milwaukee’s first 12 playoff games and is one shy of tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s franchise record for most in a single postseason (10 in 1974). Additionally, his nine 30-10s are the most in the playoffs since Shaquille O’Neal had 13 in 2000.

• Antetokounmpo has scored at least 25 points in eight consecutive games — the longest active streak in the league and tied for the longest streak of the 2021 postseason (Paul George, Donovan Mitchell). Over the past seven games, Giannis has scored at least 20 points in the paint, which is the longest streak of his career (previous high was four games, accomplished five times). Zion Williamson led the NBA in points in the paint this season (20.3 ppg), but his longest streak of 20+ points in the paint was five games.

• Trae Young, who is listed as questionable for Game 4 due to a bone bruise in his foot, leads the series in scoring at 32.7 ppg. While he has gotten his points, Jrue Holiday has made him work for them as Milwaukee’s primary defender on Young. So far this postseason, five players have defended Young for at least 10 minutes of matchup time. None of those players have held Young to fewer points (28), fewer assists (6), lower 3-point percentage (23.1), fewer free throw attempts (3) and forced more turnovers (9) than Holiday in his 19:23 defending Young.

• Holiday leads all players in the conference finals round in deflections (4.7 per game) and loose balls recovered (3.0 per game). The Bucks are averaging 9.3 steals, which have led to transition opportunities as Milwaukee has outscored Atlanta 17.7 to 9.7 in fast break points per game in the series.

• In Atlanta’s Game 1 win, Young had 23 drives and tallied 17 points, four assists and only one turnover on those drives. In Atlanta’s losses in Games 2-3 combined, Young has 24 drives for 17 points, zero assists and six turnovers. Young attempted 14 floaters in Game 1, compared to just nine over Games 2-3 combined.