Tune-In Tidbits: ABC Saturday Primetime, Feb. 20, 2021

• The Lakers rank fifth in the league in scoring inside the key, averaging 52.3 points in the paint per game. However, Miami excels in protecting the paint, only giving up 40.4 ppg in the lane (1st in the NBA for fewest allowed).

• The Heat lead the NBA in turnovers (16.5 per game) and allow a league-high 20.4 points off turnovers per game. Can the Lakers take advantage of Miami’s mistakes? L.A. ranks 17th in points off turnovers for the season with 16.9 per game.

• Jimmy Butler has recorded a triple-double in each of his past three games. Butler is the 12th player since the 1983-84 season to record three straight triple-doubles. Only five players have reached four in a row, with Russell Westbrook doing so most recently (December 2020). During the 2020 NBA Finals, Butler recorded triple-doubles in each of the Heat’s two wins over the Lakers.

• LeBron James (25.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 7.9 apg) and Jimmy Butler (19.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 7.7 apg) are two of five players in the league to average at least 19-7-7 this season, along with the trio of Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and James Harden. Those five players have combined to record 25 of the 53 triple-doubles across the league so far this season.

• The Heat lead the NBA in possessions (11.0 per game) and points scored (9.7 per game) on handoffs, according to Synergy play type data. The Lakers are one of the top teams in defending handoffs as they allow just 4.6 ppg (7th-fewest in the league) and 0.82 points per possession (T-5th lowest).