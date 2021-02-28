Tune-In Tidbits: ABC and ESPN Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021

Clippers (24-11) at Bucks (20-13)

3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

• The Bucks and Clippers enter Sunday with matching 57.0 effective field goal percentages, trailing only Brooklyn’s 58.6%, which is on pace to be the highest on record. In fact, the Nets, Bucks and Clippers are all currently ahead of the 2017-18 Warriors (56.9%), who hold that record mark.

• The Bucks rank second in fast-break points (15.7 per game), with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading all players with 5.2 fast-break points per game. The Clippers allow 12.5 fast-break points per game, ranked 16th for fewest allowed. The Bucks’ advantage in fast-break points is also reflected in their pace of play; Milwaukee ranks third in pace at 101.94 possessions per 48 minutes, while the Clippers rank 25th (98.39).

• The Clippers enter Sunday ranked sixth in 3-pointers made (14.3 per game), 18th in 3-pointers attempted (34.0 per game) and first in 3-point percentage (42.0%). The Clippers have two of most accurate 3-point shooters in the league this season in Paul George (47.3%, 4th in NBA) and Marcus Morris Sr. (46.9%, 6th), and five of the top 22 when including Nicolas Batum (44.6%, 13th), Luke Kennard (45.9%, 17th) and Patrick Beverley (44.3%, 22nd).

• Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez ranks fifth in the league in rim protection, allowing opponents to shoot just 49.3% at the rim while he’s defending. For LA, they are led by Serge Ibaka, who allows opponents to shot 59.6% at the rim against him.

• This is the first meeting of the season between the Clippers and Bucks; Milwaukee has won three straight in the all-time series, with LA’s last win coming on Nov. 10, 2018. Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams are the only players from that Clippers squad that are still with the franchise.

Warriors (19-15) at Lakers (23-11)

8 p.m. ET, ESPN

• The Warriors won the first meeting of the season with the Lakers, 115-113 on Jan. 18, as they rallied back from a 19-point deficit to stun the Lakers as the Warriors won the fourth quarter 34-21. The Warriors rank second in the league in fourth-quarter scoring (28.6 ppg), while the Lakers rank 25th (25.9 ppg).

• LeBron James ranks third in clutch scoring (74 points) and first with 30 clutch field goals made in 61 attempts (49.2% FG). The Lakers have outscored their opponents by 52 points in James’ 78 clutch minutes, leading them to an 11-5 record in games with clutch situations.

• Stephen Curry is averaging a league-leading 4.9 3-pointers made per game. He is the only player in NBA history to average at least 5.0 3-pointers over the course of a season — 5.1 in both 2015-16 and 2018-19. There have been 11 seasons in which a player has averaged at least 4.0 3-pointers made – Curry owns five of these 11 seasons.

• Draymond Green is coming off a career-high 19 assists in Golden State’s win over Charlotte on Friday. It was Green’s third straight game with double-digit assists and the Warriors own all three games. The Warriors are 7-1 this season when Green finishes with more than 10 assists.

• So far this season, the Lakers are 17-6 with Anthony Davis in the lineup and just 6-5 when he does not play. Of every five-man lineup for the Lakers that does not include Davis, the group of LeBron James, Marc Gasol, Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell Pope and Kyle Kuzma has played the third-most minutes (56) and has a net rating of plus-10.