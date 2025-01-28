Trending Topics: Picking East All-Star reserves

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

Periodically, NBA.com’s writers will weigh in on key storylines or trending topics around the league.

Who are your All-Star reserves from the Eastern Conference?

Editor’s Note: The All-Star reserves will officially be announced on Thursday night on TNT (6:30 p.m. ET)

Steve Aschburner

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

The East has so many guards worthy of inclusion that — even with two backcourt reserves and both wild card slots filled by them — somebody has to miss out. For me, that’s Tyrese Maxey, whose work for the woebegone Sixers has been almost noble in the face of injuries and drama.

This is the best version of Young yet, Lillard is back to his Trail Blazers form, Cunningham is carrying Detroit per the Pistons’ blueprint and Garland gets his numbers despite sharing with so many. Love the smile he almost always shows, too. Mobley, Brown and Siakam squeeze Bam Adebayo off my bench.

Brian Martin

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Cunningham ends the Pistons’ All-Star drought as Detroit will have representation for the first time since Blake Griffin in 2019. Jaylen Brown edged out Jalen Johnson for my final frontcourt spot. The last wild card spot came down to Herro, Zach LaVine and Darius Garland. Herro and his career season — which has kept Miami in the top six in the East — got the nod over having three Cavs on the roster.

Shaun Powell

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Nikola Vučević , Chicago Bulls

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

LaMelo Ball was the top choice to start among guards in the fan vote and there’s the chance he might not even make the team. It’s a tough choice here: while Ball is averaging 28.2 points per game (No. 4 in the NBA), it’s not very efficient. Besides, when assessing the East guards, Young is leading the league in assists per game (11.5), Cunningham is motoring the Pistons and Garland might be having a better season for the East-leading Cavs than his teammate (and All-Star starter) Donovan Mitchell.

It’s a toss-up between Lillard and Ball and the vet gets the slight nod.

Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero would’ve been frontcourt automatics if not for injuries.

John Schuhmann

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Cunningham and Mobley were easy picks, while Siakam followed pretty quickly as the Pacers’ most important two-way player. LaVine has been one of the league’s most efficient high-volume scorers and the Bulls have been much better with him on the floor. Two Hawks would be too many, and Jalen Johnson deserves the spot a little more than Trae Young.

The final two spots came down to four terrific guards, and you’re not wrong if you prefer Darius Garland and/or Tyrese Maxey (or Young). But Herro (keeping the Heat offense afloat) and Lillard (big numbers for a good team) get the nods in this space.