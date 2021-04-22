Trae Young helped off court after rolling left ankle

Atlanta Hawks point guard was helped to the locker room after rolling his left ankle Wednesday night in New York.

With the Hawks leading 95-87 with 1:13 left in the third quarter, Young’s left ankle twisted as he landed after shooting a floater. Young was then helped off the court by Hawks staff. The Hawks went on to lose 137-127 to the Knicks in overtime.

Moments after Young exited, the Hawks announced that he would miss the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan said following the game that X-rays on Young’s ankle were negative. Young is expected to get an MRI exam on Thursday.

God had my back with this one..

Be back soon🙏🏽#WeMove — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 22, 2021

Young had 20 points and 14 assists in 30 minutes before the leaving the game. Atlanta fell to No. 5 in the Eastern Conference standings, while New York moved up to No. 4 with the victory. Atlanta’s last win at Madison Square Garden (114-107) came on January 21, 2018.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.