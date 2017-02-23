Trade Deadline buzz: Lakers among teams asking about George

There’s less than a day to go until the NBA trade deadline is officially over. As teams close in on that 3 p.m. Thursday deadline, chatter and rumors will pick up more and more.

Who’s garnering interest from whom? Which deals are waiting official approval from the league? Who’s making a deal for the stretch run of 2017 … or for their future?

We’ll keep you informed as the deadline inches closer and closer …

* * *

The Lakers appear eager to deal guard Nick Young before the deadline, and they’re hoping to get a second-round pick in exchange.

Does Magic Johnson have another trade in store in his debut week? ESPN sources say his Lakers are seeking a second-round pick for Nick Young — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 23, 2017

* * *

According to reports, the Washington Wizards are shopping point guard Trey Burke.

Sources: Wizards are exploring the trade market for guard Trey Burke and are asking for a second-round draft pick. https://t.co/UCpcAUS4oT — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 23, 2017

* * *

Count the Lakers among teams at least asking about the availability of Indiana Pacers swingman Paul George. According to Ramona Shelburne, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird have at least had talks around the Pacers’ All-Star.

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams to have inquired about the availability of Indiana Pacers star forward Paul George in recent days, league sources told ESPN.

While the conversation didn’t go beyond any initial expression of interest — which is common in the NBA in advance of the trade deadline — it’s notable simply for the names involved. Yes, new Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and Pacers president Larry Bird were on the phone. College rivals at Indiana State and Michigan State, NBA rivals with the Lakers and Boston Celtics, and now rival executives with the Lakers and Pacers.

PG13 apparently isn’t too worried about the trade talks, meeting with the media after practice Wednesday night.

Paul George on tomorrow's trade deadline: “I have no concerns. I’m here. I practiced today. My head is not wrapped around that." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) February 23, 2017

* * *

The trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards is official. The Wizards get forward Bojan Bogdanovic and forward Chris McCullough from Brooklyn in exchange for forward Andrew Nicholson, guard Marcus Thornton and a 2017 protected first round draft pick.

Official: Wizards acquire Bojan Bogdanovic and Chris McCullough >> https://t.co/2iaehDl00P pic.twitter.com/66z6JP0rki — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 23, 2017

* * *

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Detroit Pistons are open to offers for big man Andre Drummond and swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope:

The Detroit Pistons are welcoming offers on two players previously thought off-limits — former All-Star center Andre Drummond and swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — as Thursday’s trade deadline nears, according to league sources.

Sources told ESPN.com that the Pistons have not committed to trading either player but have also not discouraged offers from interested teams for ‎the two most prized names on their roster.

Detroit, meanwhile, has steadfastly continued to ‎pursue a new home for point guard Reggie Jackson before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. Over the past two months, ESPN.com has reported serious negotiations between the Pistons and two teams (Minnesota and Orlando) involving Jackson, but sources said Wednesday that the prospects of a Jackson deal with the Magic this week were fading.

Sources say ‎Drummond is especially well-regarded by Pistons ‎owner Tom Gores and thus unlikely to be dealt before Thursday’s deadline. The Detroit Free Press also termed it “very likely” that Drummond will remain with the Pistons.

* * *

The Chicago Bulls are apparently interested in Philadelphia 76ers big man Jahlil Okafor.

Chicago has continued to push on a trade for 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, league sources tell @TheVertical. Discussions continue. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2017

* * *

The Hawks are reportedly close to adding some scoring punch, getting Ersan Ilyasova from the Sixers in exchange for Tiago Splitter and a pair of second-round picks.

Sixers are finalizing a trade to Ersan Ilyasova to Atlanta for Tiago Splitter and two second-round picks, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2017

Confirmed reports Hawks sending Tiago Splitter to 76ers for Ersan Ilyasova. Teams also swapping second round picks. — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) February 23, 2017

Source: Atlanta's sending a 2017 second-round pick (via Miami) in the Sixers trade. Hawks/Sixers swapping other 2017 second-rounders. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2017

Told Hawks not done dealing. — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) February 23, 2017

UPDATE (11:17 p.m. ET): The deal is official:

OFFICIAL: We have acquired Ersan Ilyasova from the 76ers. — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 23, 2017

* * *

Could the Mavericks have something in the works?

Deron Williams and Andrew Bogut were held out of Mavs practice. "With the trade deadline tomorrow, you can read… https://t.co/27BCPKgVtU — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 22, 2017

* * *

While the Pacers are reportedly gauging interest in Paul George, other teams aren’t seeing them as sellers.

Multiple teams around the league believe Indy isn't seriously shopping Paul George, & is gathering info rather than looking to move him now. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 22, 2017

But, of course, it just takes one team to change anything. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 22, 2017

* * *

The Wizards have reportedly added scoring to their bench, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets will receive a 2017 first-round pick and two players in return:

The Brooklyn Nets are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Washington Wizards, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2017

Wizards acquire shooter Bojan Bogdanovic, C Chris McCullough from Nets 4 Andrew Nicholson, Marcus Thornton, per source. @TheVertical first. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 22, 2017

Nets were determined to get a first-round pick for Bogdanovic, a restricted free agent. This likely gives Brooklyn two picks in the 20's. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2017

* * *

