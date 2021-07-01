Toronto Raptors' Jalen Harris dismissed from NBA for violating Anti-Drug Program

NEW YORK — The NBA announced today that Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has been dismissed and disqualified from the league for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

Under the Anti-Drug Program, Harris, as a first-year player, is eligible to apply for reinstatement in one year.

The NBA, NBA teams, and the NBPA are prohibited from publicly disclosing information regarding the testing or treatment of any NBA player under the Anti-Drug Program, other than to announce a player’s suspension or dismissal from the league.