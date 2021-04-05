Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (hamstring) out 4-6 weeks

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on guard Malik Beasley, who missed the last game due to left hamstring soreness:

An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken today at Mayo Clinic Square on Beasley revealed a grade 3 left hamstring injury. Beasley will be sidelined between 4-6 weeks and will be reassessed in three weeks. Further updates to his progress will be issued when available.

NEWS: Malik Beasley Injury Updatehttps://t.co/tEwClfjKDT — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 5, 2021

In 37 games (36 starts) this season, Beasley is averaging 19.6 points on 44.0% shooting, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.