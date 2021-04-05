Top Stories

Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (hamstring) out 4-6 weeks

An MRI on Monday revealed a grade 3 left hamstring injury.

Official release

Malik Beasley is averaging 19.6 points over 37 games with Minnesota this season.

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on guard Malik Beasley, who missed the last game due to left hamstring soreness:

An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken today at Mayo Clinic Square on Beasley revealed a grade 3 left hamstring injury. Beasley will be sidelined between 4-6 weeks and will be reassessed in three weeks. Further updates to his progress will be issued when available.

In 37 games (36 starts) this season, Beasley is averaging 19.6 points on 44.0% shooting, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.