Top Stories
Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (hamstring) out 4-6 weeks
An MRI on Monday revealed a grade 3 left hamstring injury.
Official release
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on guard Malik Beasley, who missed the last game due to left hamstring soreness:
An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken today at Mayo Clinic Square on Beasley revealed a grade 3 left hamstring injury. Beasley will be sidelined between 4-6 weeks and will be reassessed in three weeks. Further updates to his progress will be issued when available.
NEWS: Malik Beasley Injury Updatehttps://t.co/tEwClfjKDT
— Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 5, 2021
In 37 games (36 starts) this season, Beasley is averaging 19.6 points on 44.0% shooting, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.