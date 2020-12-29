Top Stories

Timberwolves exercise options on Josh Okogie, Jarrett Culver

Okogie and Culver have developed into solid role players in Minnesota.

Official release

Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver have developed into solid role players in Minnesota.

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has exercised the fourth-year option on Josh Okogie and the third-year option on Jarrett Culver.

Okogie, 22, has averaged 8.1 points, on 40.6% shooting and 3.6 rebounds per contest in 139 games (83 starts) for the Timberwolves. He was named to Team World at the Rising Stars Game for the second-straight year as part of the 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Okogie was drafted by the Wolves in the first round (20th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Culver, 21, posted averages of 9.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per contest in 63 games (35 starts) last season, his first in the NBA. The Wolves originally acquired the draft rights to the 6-7 guard from the Phoenix Suns on July 6, 2019.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.