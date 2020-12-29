Timberwolves exercise options on Josh Okogie, Jarrett Culver

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has exercised the fourth-year option on Josh Okogie and the third-year option on Jarrett Culver.

Okogie, 22, has averaged 8.1 points, on 40.6% shooting and 3.6 rebounds per contest in 139 games (83 starts) for the Timberwolves. He was named to Team World at the Rising Stars Game for the second-straight year as part of the 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Okogie was drafted by the Wolves in the first round (20th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Culver, 21, posted averages of 9.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per contest in 63 games (35 starts) last season, his first in the NBA. The Wolves originally acquired the draft rights to the 6-7 guard from the Phoenix Suns on July 6, 2019.