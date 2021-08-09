Thunder outlast Pistons 76-72 to spoil Cade Cunningham's Summer League debut

• Thunder 76, Pistons 72: Box Score | Game Details

Theo Maledon and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, to spoil the debut of the first overall pick Cade Cunningham and lead the Thunder to a 76-72 win over the Pistons on Sunday at MGM Resorts Summer League.

The Pistons started off hot, building a 26-14 lead through the opening quarter. However, the Thunder quickly turned the tables in the second, erasing a 12-point deficit and going into halftime holding a four-point advantage. OKC added another six points to its lead during the third quarter and hung on during the final period in which they managed to score just nine points.

Maledon, a second-year guard, added 11 assists and five rebounds to his team-high scoring total (15), while Robinson-Earl pulled down six rebounds along with two steals and one block in addition to his 14 points. Aaron Wiggins supplied 13 points, five boards and three steals. Josh Giddey exited the game early in the first quarter after injuring his ankle after just five minutes of action. He would not return to the game. The 18-year-old finished with two points on 1-for-3 shooting.

Saddiq Bey paced the Pistons with a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double that also included two steals. Cunningham finished a frustrating night from the floor with 12 points (5-17 FG), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Tyler Cook managed 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Saben Lee added nine points. Killian Hayes and Sekou Doumbaya posted matching, six-point contributions. Hayes also dished out five assists and pulled down nine boards, while Doumbaya recorded a game-high five blocks.

The Pistons return to action Tuesday night against the Rockets at Thomas and Mack Center, while the Thunder take the floor Wednesday against the Pelicans at Cox Pavilion.