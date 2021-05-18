BAL: Petro De Luanda Faces A.S Police As Group B Action Tips Off

Day 3 of the BAL tips off with a Group B matchup between Petro De Luanda and A.S Police at Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

Petro De Luanda is one of Angola’s most successful teams and was the Angolan super cup champion in 2019.

Mali’s A.S Police boasts an experienced roster that includes Ibrahima Thomas, who played at Oklahoma State and Cincinnati and spent time with the NBA G League’s Texas Legends from 2011-13.

This game can be seen live at 11:30am ET on NBA.com, NBA App, ESPN+, NBA TV, theBAL.com.

A.S. Salé vs. F.A.P

In the second Group B game of the day, A.S. Salé faces F.A.P at Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. This game tips off at 3pm ET and can be seen on NBA.com, NBA App, ESPN+, NBA TV, theBAL.com.

The Moroccan club champion, A.S. Salé, was the FIBA AfroBasket Runner-up in 2019 and the FIBA AfroBasket champion in 2017.

F.A.P has been one of Cameroon’s strongest teams over the past decade and was a semi-finalist at the Cameroon Cup in 2019.