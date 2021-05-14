The BAL

River Hoopers vs Patriots B.B.C

Watch the inaugural game of the BAL.

Start time: 10am ET

Check out stats and schedule below

Click here for Stats

Click here for the Schedule

Rivers Hoopers vs Patriots B.B.C.

