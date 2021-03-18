Top Stories

Suns officially acquire Torrey Craig in trade with Bucks

The 6-foot-7 forward played in 18 games with Milwaukee this season after three seasons with Denver.

Official release

Torrey Craig will wear No. 12 with Phoenix.

The Phoenix Suns today acquired forward Torrey Craig from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for cash considerations.

Craig (6-7, 221 pounds) is in his fourth NBA season, having played his first three with the Denver Nuggets before joining the Bucks prior to the start of the season. Gaining significant postseason experience with Denver, he appeared in all 33 of the Nuggets’ playoff games over the past two seasons, averaging 5.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 21.4 minutes and making 14 starts. He holds career averages of 5.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 17.9 minutes 190 regular season games (69 starts).

A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Craig played collegiately at USC Upstate before going undrafted in 2014. He began his professional career with three seasons in New Zealand and Australia, earning recognition as the NBL’s Best Defensive Player while playing for the Brisbane Bullets in 2016-17.

Craig will wear uniform No. 12. The Suns’ roster now stands at 16 players.

