2022 Playoffs: West First Round | Suns (1) vs. Pelicans (8)

Suns' Landry Shamet misses practice with left foot injury

Shamet has been one of the team’s top players off the bench, averaging 8.3 points per game.

Associated Press

Landry Shamet missed Friday’s practice because of a left foot injury.

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet didn’t practice Friday because of a left foot injury.

The Suns have the NBA’s best overall record and are preparing for the first round of the playoffs against either the Clippers or Pelicans. Shamet has been one of the team’s top players off the bench, averaging 8.3 points per game.

“Injuries are a part of it,” coach Monty Williams said. “We’re not sure the severity of it. He just didn’t practice today and that’s all we have to report. But we’re built for situations like this. … We just have to deal with stuff as it pops up.”

The Suns have one of the deepest rosters in the league, which is a big reason they broke a franchise record with 64 wins this year. If Shamet is unavailable for any games, that likely means more time for guard Aaron Holiday, who has averaged 6.8 points over 22 games since being acquired from the Wizards in a midseason trade.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.