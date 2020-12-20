Top Stories
Sunday Scqool presents NBA Opening Week
DJ D-Nice and DJ Clark Kent will get fans ready for NBA Opening Week starting at Sunday, 4 p.m. ET on Instagram Live.
NBA.com Staff
Get ready for the NBA season in style with a special edition of Sunday Scqool with DJ D-Nice and DJ Clark Kent. Go to @DNice on Instagram Live from 4-7 p.m. ET Sunday.
The 2020-21 NBA Season begins on Tuesday with a TNT doubleheader starting at 7 p.m. ET with Kevin Durant making his Brooklyn Nets debut against his former teammate Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center, followed by LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers hosting Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the LA Clippers at STAPLES Center at 10 p.m. ET.
This year’s five-game Christmas slate on ESPN and ABC is not one to miss. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum, and Nikola Jokic are just a few of the stars that you can expect to see on an action-packed day.
- New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat — Noon ET on ESPN
- Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks — 2:30pm ET on ABC
- Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics — 5pm ET on ABC
- Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers — 8pm ET on ABC
- LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets — 10:30pm ET on ESPN