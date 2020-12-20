Sunday Scqool presents NBA Opening Week

Get ready for the NBA season in style with a special edition of Sunday Scqool with DJ D-Nice and DJ Clark Kent. Go to @DNice on Instagram Live from 4-7 p.m. ET Sunday.

The 2020-21 NBA Season begins on Tuesday with a TNT doubleheader starting at 7 p.m. ET with Kevin Durant making his Brooklyn Nets debut against his former teammate Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center, followed by LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers hosting Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the LA Clippers at STAPLES Center at 10 p.m. ET.

This year’s five-game Christmas slate on ESPN and ABC is not one to miss. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum, and Nikola Jokic are just a few of the stars that you can expect to see on an action-packed day.