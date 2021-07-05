Storylines and stats to know for 2021 NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns — forever tied together after Milwaukee won a 1969 coin flip after the teams’ first seasons for Lew Alcindor — are squaring off in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Championship glory — at long last — awaits the Phoenix Suns or the Milwaukee Bucks. Since joining the NBA together in 1968, they have combined to win one championship — and that title came 50 years ago. The Suns have never won an NBA championship. This is their first NBA Finals appearance in 28 years (1993) and their third overall (they also made it in 1976). The Bucks won their only NBA championship 50 years ago (1971), in the franchise’s third season. This is their first NBA Finals appearance in 47 years (1974) and their third overall.

As the opening game awaits (9 p.m. ET on June 6, ABC), here are some key storylines and stats to know for the series.

Storylines to know for The Finals

New on the scene: These Finals are filled with newcomers as the only player on either team with NBA Finals experience is the Suns’ Jae Crowder — who made it last season with the Miami Heat. This marks the fewest past participants in an NBA Finals since 1977. In addition, Phoenix’s Monty Williams and Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer are serving as coaches in The Finals for the first time.

Roster notes: Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul: 11-time All-Star is a consummate team leader and shrewd playmaker. Ranks fifth in NBA history in both assists and steals. President of the National Basketball Players Association. Launched the Social Change Fund with Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade last year. Co-winner of the 2019-20 end-of-season NBA Cares Community Assist Award. Committed to a plant-based diet in 2019.

Roster notes: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo: One of 12 players to win back-to-back NBA MVP awards. In 2019-20, became the third player to be named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season (Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon). Raised by Nigerian parents in Greece, where he sold goods on the streets for years to help make ends meet. One of his four brothers, Thanasis, is his Bucks teammate.

Notable Suns-Bucks connections

Phoenix and Milwaukee both joined the NBA as expansion franchises in 1968, raising the number of teams to 14. The league has more than doubled in size since then, to 30 teams.

In 1969, Phoenix and Milwaukee participated in a coin flip to determine which team would receive the No. 1 overall pick in that year’s NBA Draft. The Bucks won the coin flip and used the top pick to select Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who led them to their only NBA championship two years later. The Suns picked Neal Walk, who played five seasons for Phoenix and

The Suns and Bucks have played each other once before in the NBA Playoffs. They were both in the Western Conference when Milwaukee defeated Phoenix 2-0 in a first-round series in 1978.

Milwaukee’s P.J. Tucker played five seasons with the Suns from 2012-17. It was in Phoenix where Tucker established himself as an NBA player after playing five seasons overseas.

Phoenix’s Torrey Craig began this season with Milwaukee, which traded him to the Suns in March.

Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges and Milwaukee’s Donte DiVincenzo were teammates at Villanova, where they won two national championships together. (DiVincenzo will not play in the NBA Finals due to injury.)

Coaches Monty Williams of Phoenix and Mike Budenholzer of Milwaukee both count San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich as a mentor.

Williams played for the Popovich-coached Spurs, served as a coaching intern under him and later worked in San Antonio’s front office alongside him.

Budenholzer spent 17 seasons as a Spurs assistant coach under Popovich, helping San Antonio win four NBA championships.

Williams was a coaching intern and Budenholzer was an assistant coach in the 2004-05 season when the Spurs won the NBA championship.

Key stats & other stuff to know

Chris Paul is playing in his 16th season and if he were to win a title in these Finals, he would tie two other players — Hall of Famer Gary Payton and Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard — for the longest wait before winning a title.

Most NBA seasons played before winning first Finals Player Team Season played Years Juwan Howard Heat (in 2012) 18 1994-95 through 2011-12 Kevin Willis Spurs (in 2003) 18 1984-85 through 2002-03 Jason Kidd Mavs (in 2011) 17 1994-95 through 2010-11 Dwight Howard Lakers (in 2020) 16 2004-05 through 2019-20 Gary Payton Heat (in 2006) 16 1990-91 through 2005-06

Additionally, once Paul plays in his first Finals game, he will stop climbing one list in NBA history: most career playoff games played without a Finals appearance.

Most career playoff games played, no Finals appearances Player Games Paul Millsap 129 Al Horford 124 Chris Paul 123 Joe Johnson 120 Steve Nash 120

The two teams have combined for six games of NBA Finals experience (all by Jae Crowder). Excluding the first NBA Finals, this is the second-fewest combined games of Finals experience. The 1977 championship series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers had a combined zero games of NBA Finals experience (though some players had previously appeared in the ABA Finals).

Paul enters the NBA Finals ranked 11 th on the all-time playoff assists list. He has a chance to climb as high as seventh during this series, which would mean passing Kobe Bryant (10 th ), Scottie Pippen (ninth), Steve Nash (eighth) and Larry Bird (seventh).

on the all-time playoff assists list. He has a chance to climb as high as seventh during this series, which would mean passing Kobe Bryant (10 ), Scottie Pippen (ninth), Steve Nash (eighth) and Larry Bird (seventh). Devin Booker has been a man on a mission in the playoffs for the Suns and has already delivered several epic scoring performances. In doing so, he has amassed one of the most impressive single playoffs scoring runs in Phoenix history.

Most points in a single postseason in Suns history Player Season Total points scored Charles Barkley 1992-93 638 Amar’e Stoudemire 2004-05 449 Devin Booker 2020-21 432 (and counting) Walter Davis 1983-84 423 Kevin Johnson 1992-93 410

Booker leads the Suns in playoff scoring with 27.0 ppg, marking the first time since 1977 that a team has reached The Finals with its leading scorer making his first playoff appearance. In that 1977 season, Julius Erving (of the Philadelphia 76ers) and Maurice Lucas (of the Portland Trail Blazers) did the honors, but both had ABA playoff experience.

Teams to reach Finals with leading scorer making playoff debut (last 70 years) Finals Team Leading scorer 2021 Suns Devin Booker 1977 76ers Julius Erving 1977 Blazers Maurice Lucas 1959 Lakers Elgin Baylor 1957 Celtics Tom Heinsohn