Stephen Curry not feeling well, misses Hornets game

Warriors star Stephen Curry was pulled from the starting lineup minutes before tipoff Saturday against the Hornets due to an undisclosed illness, the team announced.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported that Curry’s departure was not related to COVID-19 or the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols put in place to combat the ongoing pandemic. The illness comes during Curry’s one annual visit to Charlotte, where he grew up as his father Dell played for the Hornets.

Curry is enjoying a monster season in his return from the broken hand that limited him to just five games last season. With Curry averaging 29.9 points and five 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are currently on pace to make the playoffs despite the season-long absence of fellow star Klay Thompson.