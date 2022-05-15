Top Stories

Stephen Curry finishes degree, graduates from Davidson College

The Warriors' superstar guard is officially a college graduate, 13 years after entering the NBA.

From NBA.com News Services

The 3-time NBA champion needed 1 more semester of classwork to earn his diploma from Davidson College.

While leading the Golden State Warriors to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2019, NBA superstar Stephen Curry reached another major milestone this week, graduating from Davidson College with the class of 2022.

 

Curry, who attended the North Carolina college from 2006-09 and played three seasons with the Wildcats, needed one more semester of classwork to earn his diploma after forgoing his senior year to declare for the 2009 NBA Draft.

The three-time NBA champion re-enrolled in the program over the Spring semester, where he worked closely with current and former professors.

Curry received his Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology.

While he will not partake in Davidson’s commencement ceremony, the Warriors guard is hopeful to return to campus one day to be presented with his diploma.

