Stephen Curry finishes degree, graduates from Davidson College

While leading the Golden State Warriors to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2019, NBA superstar Stephen Curry reached another major milestone this week, graduating from Davidson College with the class of 2022.

13 years after entering the NBA, Stephen Curry is a college grad. Stephen completed his final semester of coursework this spring and will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology from Davidson College. Congrats to the Class of 2022! pic.twitter.com/R3giuMtPDx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 15, 2022

Curry, who attended the North Carolina college from 2006-09 and played three seasons with the Wildcats, needed one more semester of classwork to earn his diploma after forgoing his senior year to declare for the 2009 NBA Draft.

The three-time NBA champion re-enrolled in the program over the Spring semester, where he worked closely with current and former professors.

Curry received his Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology.

While he will not partake in Davidson’s commencement ceremony, the Warriors guard is hopeful to return to campus one day to be presented with his diploma.