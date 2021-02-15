Status update on Kevin Durant

Nets forward Kevin Durant, whose remarkable recovery from an Achilles rupture has helped drive the Nets’ league-leading offense, will miss at least the team’s next two games with a left hamstring strain.

The team announced the ‘mild’ strain Sunday evening, following an evaluation earlier in the day. Durant has been averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 52.4% shooting, including a career-best 43.4% from 3-point range, in 35.8 minutes across 19 games.