Starting 5: Victor Wembanyama takes on Nikola Jokić to cap historic 100-game start

This article was pulled from our Starting 5 Newsletter, a daily look at all things NBA. To get the newsletter in your inbox every morning, subscribe here.

Victor Wembanyama’s 100th career game couldn’t come against a more fitting opponent than Nikola Jokić, the reigning three-time Kia MVP, when the Denver Nuggets host the Spurs (9 ET).

In his brief yet groundbreaking career, Wembanyama has already redefined versatility at the center position, becoming the only player in NBA history to record 1,500+ points, 700+ rebounds, 250+ assists, 250+ blocks, and 100+ 3-pointers in a single season during his unanimous Rookie of the Year campaign.

This season, the 7-foot-3 phenom has elevated his game, averaging 25.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.9 blocks, and 3.3 3-pointers per game. From Halloween’s 5×5 masterpiece to his 50-point eruption in November, Wemby continues to deliver historic performances:

Oct. 31: On Halloween, Wemby put up scary numbers (25 pts, 9 reb, 7 ast, 5 stl, 5 blk), joining Andrei Kirilenko (3x) and Hakeem Olajuwon (6x) as the only players to record multiple 5×5 games since steals and blocks were first tracked in 1973-74.

Nov. 13: At 20 years and 314 days old, Wemby poured in a career-high 50 points on eight 3s, becoming the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to record a 50-piece, trailing only Brandon Jennings, LeBron James and Devin Booker.

Dec. 21: Wemby became the youngest player to record 30+ points and 10+ blocks in a game and the first to do so since Dwight Howard in 2008.

Dec. 25: Four days later, he made history in his #NBAXmas debut, becoming the first player to record 40+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ 3s and 4+ blocks in a game (42 pts, 18 reb, 4 blk, 6 3s).

Meanwhile, Jokić, the NBA’s premier playmaking center, continues to redefine the position himself. Leading the Nuggets with his unmatched scoring (30.7 ppg), rebounding (13 rpg), and assist (9.7 apg) skills, Jokić provides the ultimate challenge for Wemby as the young star seeks to cap his 100-game milestone with a statement performance.

Facing another relentless record-setter in Jokić, will Wemby make game No. 100 one to remember?