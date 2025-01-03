Starting 5: Thunder vs. Knicks, Hawks vs. Lakers in key NBA TV doubleheader

This article was pulled from our Starting 5 Newsletter, a daily look at all things NBA. To get the newsletter in your inbox every morning, subscribe here.

Knicks vs. Thunder preview

Two of the NBA’s hottest teams collide as New York and Oklahoma City put their streaks on the line, in the first of two must-see matchups on NBA TV tonight.

In the NBA’s 79-year history, only three games have featured both teams entering with win streaks of nine or more. Tonight will mark the fourth, as the Knicks (9 straight wins) visit the Thunder (13 straight wins) at 8 PM ET on NBA TV.

The Knicks are chasing their 10th straight win, a milestone they haven’t reached since 2013, while the Thunder aim to tie a franchise record set by the 1995-96 SuperSonics with 14 consecutive victories. The clash also highlights two of the stars that dominated in December, Karl-Anthony Towns and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the East and West Kia Players of the Month, respectively.

By the Numbers

Towns led New York to a 12-2 record last month, averaging 23.2 points and a league-high 14.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander propelled OKC to a 12-1 record in December, leading the NBA in scoring with 33.3 points per game on 56.3% shooting and 2.5 steals.

The Knicks rank third in offensive rating (120.1). Before their streak, the Knicks ranked 17th in defensive rating (113.7); during their run, they’ve climbed to second (106.2).

The Thunder, on the other hand, lead the league in defensive rating (102.8) and steals (11.9 per game). Their offense has surged from 11th (113.7) to fifth (116.9) during their streak.

Depth Check

Both teams showcase stellar lineup depth. The Knicks are the first team in NBA history to have four different players score 40+ points in a game before Jan. 1 (Towns, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby).

The Thunder boast four of the top five players in defensive rating among those averaging 20+ minutes per game: Isaiah Hartenstein, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Cason Wallace.

With elite stars and balanced rosters, the stakes are high in this rare showdown of streaking titans.

Hawks vs. Lakers preview

LeBron James and Trae Young headline a rematch of one of the season’s best games.

In the nightcap of Friday’s NBA TV doubleheader (10:30 PM ET), the Atlanta Hawks visit the Los Angeles Lakers in a rematch of their Dec. 6 thriller, where Trae Young’s game-winning three secured a 134-132 overtime win over LeBron James and company.

In that game, Young posted an unprecedented stat line of 31 points, 20 dimes and five 3s, capped by the game-winning triple with 7.4 seconds left to earn a 134-132 Hawks dub.

On the other side, James posted 39 points, 10 boards, 11 dimes, three blocks, two steals and six 3s — another unprecedented stat line. Anthony Davis also stuffed the stat sheet as he and James became the first pair of teammates to each record 38+ pts, 10+ reb, 8+ ast and 2+ blk in the same game.

Bouncing back

The win was Atlanta’s sixth straight but was followed by a 1-4 stretch. Since then, the Hawks have found their footing as they’ve won four of its last five games. Young is averaging 26.2 points and 10.8 assists over the stretch, and the Hawks’ bench leads the league with 53.6 points per game during that span.

For Los Angeles, the loss capped a 2-7 stretch. But since then, the Lakers have gone 7-3, with their stars leading the way. James averaged 27.0 points, 8.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds, Davis added 23.0 points and 12.4 rebounds and Austin Reaves raised his scoring average to 21.3 points per game during that stretch.

Will Young deliver another historic performance, or can James and the Lakers get revenge?