Starting 5, Jan. 27: East race tightens, Monday's 12-game slate & what’s trending this week

Just like that we’re past the season’s midway point, with NBA All-Star 2025 less than 3 weeks away.

Today, catch up on the biggest stories in the league heading into the last week of January — including some of the week’s best reads from voices around the NBA.

5 STORIES IN TODAY’S EDITION 🏀

Jan. 27, 2025

OKC No. 1, ASG Starters: OKC & All-Star starter SGA enter week atop NBA, with reserves coming Thursday

Reads Of The Week: Wemby in Paris, remembering Kobe & more from around the NBA

What’s Trending – MVP Race: SGA & Joker both coming off historic weeks

What’s Trending – East: The race at the top gets closer with NY set for a big week

What’s Trending – West: A showdown for No. 2 in the West is set for Thursday

BUT FIRST … ⏰

Monday means more hoops…

12 games tip off tonight, highlighted by an NBA TV doubleheader as the East-leading Cavs host the rising Pistons (7 ET), before Kevin Durant and the Suns face James Harden and the Clippers (9:30 ET).

1. OKC HOLDS TOP RECORD IN NBA, SGA PART OF ALL-STAR STARTERS

The stories of the Cavs and Thunder have been intertwined for much of the season — with both teams setting the pace for their conferences and meeting in two matchups that had the buzz of Playoff games.

Entering Saturday, the two teams had matching 36-8 records:

With Cleveland’s loss on Saturday, the idle Thunder took over the best record in the NBA for the first time all season, gaining a half-game edge over the Cavs

the idle Thunder took over the best record in the NBA for the first time all season, gaining a half-game edge over the Cavs With OKC’s win on Sunday, the Thunder extended their lead to a full game with a league-best record of 37-8 – the NBA’s top mark through 45 games since the 2019-20 Bucks

Thunder 118, Trail Blazers 108: The Blazers were seeking their first five-game win streak since 2021, but had no answers for league-leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (35 pts), Jalen Williams (24 pts, 8 ast) and the Thunder on Sunday. | Recap

Successful Return: Isaiah Hartenstein returned from a five-game absence to post his 16th double-double – one shy of his career-high with 37 games to play. OKC is 23-2 with iHart in the lineup

Isaiah Hartenstein returned from a five-game absence to post his 16th double-double – one shy of his career-high with 37 games to play. OKC is 23-2 with iHart in the lineup Making A Young Fan’s Night: After the final buzzer, SGA took off his jersey, signed it and gifted it to a young Thunder fan in Portland

SGA, currently in the No. 1 spot in the Kia MVP Ladder, finds himself in the middle of a career year — not to mention starting his second straight All-Star Game.

With All-Star reserves coming this week (Thurs, 7 ET on TNT), let’s run back the 9 players joining SGA in the starters pool for the league’s first four-team, three-game mini-tournament on Feb. 16 in San Francisco.

Top Vote-Getters: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić led their respective conferences in fan votes

Some other highlights?

ASG King: LeBron James extended his record with a 21st All-Star selection — every one consecutive and as a starter

LeBron James extended his record with a 21st All-Star selection — every one consecutive and as a starter West Legends: Joining LeBron in the West are his fellow ‘NBA OGs,’ Kevin Durant (15th selection) and Steph Curry (11th)

Joining LeBron in the West are his fellow ‘NBA OGs,’ Kevin Durant (15th selection) and Steph Curry (11th) NY Duo: Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson became the first Knicks duo to earn starting honors since Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe in 1974-75

The 14 All-Star reserves, selected by NBA head coaches, will be announced on Thursday on TNT (7 ET). The 24 All-Stars will then be drafted into three eight-player teams, joined by the Castrol Rising Stars champions as the fourth squad.

All-Star Coaches Set: By clinching the best records in their respective conferences, OKC’s Mark Daigneault and Cleveland’s Kenny Atkinson – along with a coach from each of their staffs – will lead the four teams under the new All-Star format

2. READS OF THE WEEK: WEMBY IN PARIS, REMEMBERING KOBE & AROUND THE NBA

As we head into the final week of January, dive into a few of the week’s top stories from around the NBA world — from Wemby’s Paris takeover to Kobe’s enduring legacy and the latest around the league

Wemby & The Paris Games

Wembymania: ‘It takes a lot to turn heads during Paris Fashion Week, but the homecoming of an NBA phenom did just that in the French capital.’ – Eduardo Tansley, NYT

‘It takes a lot to turn heads during Paris Fashion Week, but the homecoming of an NBA phenom did just that in the French capital.’ – Eduardo Tansley, NYT Owning The Spotlight: How Wemby has embraced his spot in the next generation of NBA stars. – Tania Ganguli, NYT

How Wemby has embraced his spot in the next generation of NBA stars. – Tania Ganguli, NYT Paris Takeover: ‘Forget Paris Fashion Week and PSG, welcome to the Victor Wembanyama show’ – Luke Augustus, Daily Mail

Around The NBA

More To Capture In NY: ‘Karl-Anthony Towns’ Knicks goals go far beyond making All-Star history’ – Peter Botte, NYP

‘Karl-Anthony Towns’ Knicks goals go far beyond making All-Star history’ – Peter Botte, NYP NBA Family: On Stephen Curry gifting JJ Redick’s sons with two signed jerseys, after their home was destroyed in the LA fires – Dave McMenamin, ESPN

On Stephen Curry gifting JJ Redick’s sons with two signed jerseys, after their home was destroyed in the LA fires – Dave McMenamin, ESPN Celtics’ Spirit: Coming off win in Finals rematch, ‘Celtics admit post-title struggles but say ‘tide will turn’’ – Tim MacMahon, ESPN

Coming off win in Finals rematch, ‘Celtics admit post-title struggles but say ‘tide will turn’’ – Tim MacMahon, ESPN Nets Retire Carter’s No. 15: Vince’s mom’s advice? “Find a number and make it famous” – Pat Rickens, AP

Vince’s mom’s advice? “Find a number and make it famous” – Pat Rickens, AP Peak Jokić: Jokić is in rare form right now and is coming off an all-time game on Thursday night – Will Ragatz, SI

Kobe, 5 Years Later

Gone But Not Forgotten: ‘Kobe Bryant’s legacy continues to grow after death: A look five years later’ – Cydney Henderson, USA Today

‘Kobe Bryant’s legacy continues to grow after death: A look five years later’ – Cydney Henderson, USA Today The Making Of A Legend: ‘How a tiny basketball court in Italy helped mold Kobe Bryant into an NBA legend’ – Ben Church & Antonia Mortensen, CNN

3. WHAT’S TRENDING: MVP RACE HEATING UP

As the regular season nears its midpoint, the Kia Race to the MVP intensifies by the day.

Leading the race? Last year’s top two finishers, who are both coming off historic weeks.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC): Atop the Kia MVP Ladder for a third straight week, SGA leads the league in scoring (32.1), highlighted by a career-high 54 points in a win over Utah on Wednesday.

Thunder: SGA is just the third player in the OKC era to tally 54+ points in a game, joining Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant

SGA is just the third player in the OKC era to tally 54+ points in a game, joining Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant On Repeat: In Sunday’s win, SGA notched his league-leading 27th game with 30+ points

2. Nikola Jokić (DEN): In Thursday’s win over the Kings, Jokić joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to record at least 35 points, 20 rebounds and 15 assists in a game.

Streak: That was one of Jokić’s five straight triple-doubles – all clinched before the 4th quarter – to increase his season total to a league-best 20, which is more than double second place

That was one of Jokić’s five straight triple-doubles – all clinched before the 4th quarter – to increase his season total to a league-best 20, which is more than double second place Leading In Every Way: Joker ranks in the top five in points (3rd), rebounds (3rd), assists (2nd), steals (T-4th), 3-point percentage (2nd), double-doubles (T-3rd) and triple-doubles (1st)

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL): Last season, Giannis (30.4 ppg, 61.1% FG) became the first player in NBA history to average at least 30 points on 60% shooting. This season, he’s increased his scoring to a career-best 31.4 ppg while maintaining his efficiency (60.2%).

Rounding Out The Top 5: Boston’s Jayson Tatum (27.1 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 5.4 apg) and New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns (24.9 ppg, 13.9 rpg, 43.1% 3P) lead the Nos. 2-3 teams in the East, respectively, as they try to chase down Cleveland in a race that’s beginning to tighten.

3. WHAT’S TRENDING: EAST RACE TIGHTENING

On Jan. 9, the Cavs won their 12th straight game to improve to 33-4 on the season – sitting 6.0 games over No. 2 Boston and 8.5 games ahead of No. 3 New York.

Since then, the Cavs have gone 3-5, allowing Boston (4.5) and New York (6.5) to begin to narrow that commanding lead.

As Week 15 opens, Cleveland still holds the top spot in the East, but faces something it hasn’t all season – a three-game losing streak.

Familiar Foe: The Cavs look to get back on track tonight ( 7 ET, NBA TV ) when they host the rising Pistons, a team led by J.B. Bickerstaff, who coached the Cavs the past four seasons

The Cavs look to get back on track tonight ( ) when they host the rising Pistons, a team led by J.B. Bickerstaff, who coached the Cavs the past four seasons 3rd Time A Charm? The Hawks handed the Cavs their first consecutive losses of the season on Nov. 27-29. Can Cleveland get its first win over Atlanta on Thursday ( 7 ET, TNT/TRU TV/MAX )?

After opening the season 21-5, the defending champs have gone 11-9 over their past 20 games, but may be turning a corner entering Week 15.

The Celtics have won three of their last four games – all on the road against the Western Conference – to close the gap on the Cavs.

Early Test: Boston opens the week by hosting Houston on Monday ( 7:30 ET, League Pass ) in a matchup of No. 2s in the East & West

Boston opens the week by hosting Houston on Monday ( ) in a matchup of No. 2s in the East & West Sunday Showdown: Boston closes the week in Philly ( 6 ET, ESPN ) looking to avenge a Christmas Day loss to the Sixers

The Knicks enter the week riding a three-game win streak behind a Jalen Brunson hot streak (30.7 ppg over the last two weeks), a returning Karl-Anthony Towns and the do-it-all effort of Josh Hart, who has matched his career total with six triple-doubles this season.

But a big week awaits as New York hosts three marquee games.

3 vs. 3: The Grizzlies bring their six-game win streak into Monday’s game at MSG ( 7:30 ET, League Pass ) in a matchup of No. 3s in the East & West

The Grizzlies bring their six-game win streak into Monday’s game at MSG ( ) in a matchup of No. 3s in the East & West No Joke: On Wednesday ( 7:30 ET, ESPN ), the Knicks go for their fifth win in their last six matchups with Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets, who enter the week having won eight of 10

On Wednesday ( ), the Knicks go for their fifth win in their last six matchups with Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets, who enter the week having won eight of 10 Welcoming The King: On Saturday in primetime ( 8:30 ET, ABC ), the Knicks host the Lakers in LeBron James’ only appearance at The Garden this season. LBJ is 11-1 at MSG over the past 10 seasons and 22-8 overall

Rising Fast: While the top three in the East have a bit of separation from the field, the Bucks (25-18) & Pacers (25-20) are trying to close the gap.

New Year’s Best: Milwaukee and Indy are both 8-2 over the past 10 games, with the Pacers dominating the second Paris Game against the Spurs on Saturday to improve to an NBA-best 9-2 in 2025

Milwaukee and Indy are both 8-2 over the past 10 games, with the Pacers dominating the second Paris Game against the Spurs on Saturday to improve to an NBA-best 9-2 in 2025 Bucks Meet Blazers: Milwaukee visits Portland on Tuesday ( 10 ET, TNT/TRU TV/MAX ) as part of a four-game West coast swing before returning home to host the Grizzlies on Sunday ( 8:30 ET, ESPN )

5. WHAT’S TRENDING: WEST SHOWDOWN BREWING

Over their past 25 games, the Thunder are 22-3 with a point differential of plus-351 (14.0 per game), as OKC has gained separation from the rest of the West – leading all teams by at least 6.5 games.

The Rockets (30-14, .682) and Grizzlies (31-15, .674) are both chasing OKC, but also in a race against each other for second place in the West – separated by just .008 in win percentage.

Houston and Memphis are two of four teams – along with OKC and Boston – to rank in the top 10 in both offense and defense, but the Rockets and Grizzlies have opposing strengths.

Rockets Defense: Houston leads with its fourth-ranked defense (108.4 DefRtg), limiting opponents from beyond the arc (3rd fewest 3pm, 2nd fewest 3pa) and at the rim (6th lowest FG% allowed)

Houston leads with its fourth-ranked defense (108.4 DefRtg), limiting opponents from beyond the arc (3rd fewest 3pm, 2nd fewest 3pa) and at the rim (6th lowest FG% allowed) Grizzlies Offense: Memphis averages a league-high 123.7 ppg as they combine the NBA’s fifth highest efficiency (117.9 OffRtg) with the league’s fastest pace (104.72 poss per 48 min)

Memphis averages a league-high 123.7 ppg as they combine the NBA’s fifth highest efficiency (117.9 OffRtg) with the league’s fastest pace (104.72 poss per 48 min) Showdown Set: The Grizzlies host the Rockets on Thursday ( 9:30 ET, TNT/TRU TV/MAX ) in their fourth and final matchup of the regular season. Houston leads the series 3-0 with the last two games on Jan. 9 & 13 decided by a total of six points

Nuggets Rising: Just a month ago (Dec. 27), the Nuggets were 16-13 and 7th in the West. They have gone 12-4 since, climbing to 4th in the conference – two games clear of an eight-team cluster in a battle for two guaranteed Playoff berths.

Pass The Rock: The Nuggets are averaging a league-best 30.9 apg over their past 16 games, including 39 in a win over the Sixers last week. They have a rematch on Friday in Philly (7:30 ET, ESPN)

Seeds 5-12 in the West are separated by five games and feature a mix of long-time greats (players like LeBron, Steph, KD, Harden, Joker, Kyrie & AD) and a rising generation 28 and under (Ant, Booker, Fox, Sabonis, Wemby & more).

No. 5 Lakers: LeBron, AD and Co. have won 3 straight and 5 of 6. They opened a 6-game road trip with a win over GSW and face Charlotte today before Philly on Tuesday ( 7:30 ET, TNT/MAX ). Coming Saturday on ABC? Lakers-Knicks at MSG ( 8:30 ET ).

LeBron, AD and Co. have won 3 straight and 5 of 6. They opened a 6-game road trip with a win over GSW and face Charlotte today before Philly on Tuesday ( ). Coming Saturday on ABC? Lakers-Knicks at MSG ( ). No. 6 Clippers: Kawhi Leonard made his season debut on Jan. 4 and the Clippers are 6-1 with the Klaw on the floor. Tonight, LA goes for its third straight win when they visit the Suns ( 9:30 ET NBA TV )

The four teams in the West Play-In – No. 7 Minnesota, No. 8 Phoenix, No. 9 Dallas and No. 10 Sacramento – are separated by just one game.