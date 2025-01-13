Starting 5, Jan. 13: Pacers snap Cavs’ win streak, Jalen Brunson & Jayson Tatum erupt

Lately, there’s just been no stoppin’ Obi Toppin & the Pacers … now winners of their last 6.

Jan. 13, 2025

Sunday Streaks: The Pacers pick up a statement W, while the Kings & Thunder extend their runs

Stars Shine: Brunson & Tatum pop off, Jokić fuels another Denver rally and more

What’s Trending – The Rematch: Cavs-Thunder Round 2 highlights an epic week of ball

What’s Trending – The Wild West: A battle for 2 and a trio of surging squads on the rise

What’s Trending – East Intrigue: The East race tightens as a superstar returns to the fold

Monday means more hoops…

An NBA TV doubleheader headlines tonight’s six-game slate, beginning with the 2nd-place Rockets hosting the 3rd-place Grizzlies in a crucial West clash (8 ET). Then, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will face LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers (10:30 ET).

Wildfire Relief Efforts: The entire NBA, NBPA, WNBA and WNBPA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time. To learn more, get help and/or support, visit NBA Cares.

1. SUNDAY STREAKS: PACERS HALT CAVS, KINGS & THUNDER KEEP ROLLING

Entering Sunday, the Cavs hadn’t lost since Dec. 8, reeling off 12 straight wins, including 10 by double digits.

But last night, it was the streaking Pacers who took control.

Pacers 108, Cavaliers 93: After falling into a 15-point hole in the 3rd quarter, Indy outscored Cleveland 63-33 to close the game, as Andrew Nembhard (19) and Pascal Siakam (18) led six Pacers in double figures to halt the Cavs’ heater in Cleveland. | Recap

6 Straight: It’s Indy’s sixth win in a row and its 12th in 15 games, jumping Milwaukee and Miami for the fifth seed in the East

It’s Indy’s sixth win in a row and its 12th in 15 games, jumping Milwaukee and Miami for the fifth seed in the East A Pace Ahead: Amid the win streak, all six victories have been by 10+ points — a first in franchise history

Amid the win streak, all six victories have been by 10+ points — a first in franchise history Defending The 3: The Cavs, who lead the NBA in 3P% (40.1), were held to a season-low 26.8% from deep (11-41), resulting in just their second home loss of the season (20-2 record)

While Indy climbed the East standings, two surging squads out West each stacked dubs.

Kings 124, Bulls 119: Zach LaVine (36) tallied his sixth straight 30-piece, but it wasn’t enough to edge out the Kings, as De’Aaron Fox (26), Domantas Sabonis (22) and DeMar DeRozan (21) all turned in 20+ to extend Sacramento’s NBA-best win streak to seven games. | Recap

Double-Double Domantas: Sabonis added 15 rebounds, marking his league-leading 34th double-double of the season

Sabonis added 15 rebounds, marking his league-leading 34th double-double of the season Sac-Town Scoring: It’s the Kings’ longest win streak since 2022 — they lead the NBA with 121.6 ppg amid the run

It’s the Kings’ longest win streak since 2022 — they lead the NBA with 121.6 ppg amid the run DeMar’s Return: DeRozan felt the love in his first game back in Chicago, where he spent the last three seasons

Thunder 136, Wizards 95: The Kia MVP Ladder leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (27) notched his eighth straight 25+ point game as OKC ballooned a 24-point halftime lead into a 41-point dub. | Recap

Thunder Strike: It’s OKC’s 17th win in 18 regular season games and its 12th time holding an opponent to 95 points or less this season – the most in the NBA

It’s OKC’s 17th win in 18 regular season games and its 12th time holding an opponent to 95 points or less this season – the most in the NBA Shai Shining: SGA is averaging 31.4 ppg – tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the most in the NBA – while adding 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 dimes and 2.0 steals

2. SUNDAY ROUNDUP: BRUNSON MAKES HISTORY, TATUM TAKES OVER & MORE

Several stars showed out on Sunday to earn big wins, including a historic performance at the World’s Most Famous Arena.

Knicks 140, Bucks 106: Jalen Brunson erupted for 44 points in just 29 minutes, while Karl-Anthony Towns added a monster double-double (30 pts, 18 reb) to stamp a statement win over Giannis (24 pts, 13 reb) and the Bucks at MSG. | Recap

Record Breaker: Brunson missed part of the 3rd quarter with an apparent injury before returning in the 4th to reach 44 – the most points in a game by a Knick playing under 30 minutes

Brunson missed part of the 3rd quarter with an apparent injury before returning in the 4th to reach 44 – the most points in a game by a Knick playing under 30 minutes Brunson 🤝 Melo: It was Brunson’s 17th 40-piece as a Knick, tying Carmelo Anthony for the third-most in franchise history

Nuggets 112, Mavericks 101: Trailing by as many as 19 in the 3rd quarter, Nikola Jokić ignited a massive Nuggets run, as Denver outscored Dallas 33-12 in the 4th to storm back for its third straight win. | Recap

Another Joker Ace: Ranked 2nd on the Kia MVP Ladder, Jokić finished an assist shy of a triple-double (19 pts, 18 reb, 9 ast)

Ranked 2nd on the Kia MVP Ladder, Jokić finished an assist shy of a triple-double (19 pts, 18 reb, 9 ast) Denver Dimes: Led by Jokić (9.8), Denver is dishing out 31.2 apg, chasing the 1984-85 Lakers’ record of 31.4 for the highest-ever single-season mark

Led by Jokić (9.8), Denver is dishing out 31.2 apg, chasing the 1984-85 Lakers’ record of 31.4 for the highest-ever single-season mark No Quit Nuggs : It’s Denver’s seventh win this season when trailing entering the 4th quarter – the most in the NBA

: It’s Denver’s seventh win this season when trailing entering the 4th quarter – the most in the NBA 16Klay: Klay Thompson led the Mavs with 25 points, eclipsing 16,000 career points in the process

Celtics 120, Pelicans 119: Jayson Tatum went off for 38 points and 11 boards, capped by back-to-back dunks in the clutch to put Boston up for good in a game that featured 21 lead changes. | Recap

Magic 104, 76ers 99: In his second outing after a 34-game absence, Paolo Banchero’s versatility was on full display (20 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast, 1 blk), as the Magic won the 4th quarter 31-22 to edge out Tyrese Maxey (29 pts) and the Sixers. | Recap

Jazz 112, Nets 111 (OT): In a marathon that featured 23 lead changes, Isaiah Collier said goodnight in OT, splitting the defense for the game-winning bucket with 2.4 ticks left to lift Utah to a thrilling dub. | Recap

Suns 120, Hornets 113: Devin Booker (30 pts, 8 ast) and Kevin Durant (27 pts, 5 ast) combined for 57 points to push the Suns past the Hornets for their third straight win. LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 25 points and 11 assists in the loss. | Recap

3. WHAT’S TRENDING: UP NEXT ON THE NATIONAL STAGE…

Two teams. Two conference leaders. And a combined record of 65-11.

In the last month, the East-leading Cavs and West-leading Thunder have each dropped just one regular season game. Yes, one.

Last Wednesday, the two titans squared off in a historic clash, where Cleveland – then riding a 10-game win streak – snapped OKC’s 15-game heater in an instant classic that featured 30 lead changes and a late Cavs charge.

On Thursday, “The Rematch” gets underway – this time with OKC playing host, as it seeks revenge in a must-see duel between the league’s top two teams (7:30 ET, TNT/truTV/Max).

The Cavs-Thunder encore isn’t the only marquee matchup this week, with a slew of epic battles set for the national stage.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Cavaliers at Pacers (7 ET, TNT/truTV/Max): Two days before facing OKC, the Cavs have another Round 2 duel against the red-hot Pacers, who will look to join the Hawks as the only teams in the league to defeat Cleveland twice this season.

Nuggets at Mavericks (9:30 ET, TNT/truTV/Max): Later that night, Denver and Dallas also meet for the second time in three days as Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets look to earn their fourth straight win after Sunday’s thrilling comeback.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Knicks at 76ers (7:30 ET, ESPN): In a 2024 Playoff rematch featuring some fresh faces, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and the Sixers host Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks in a classic rivalry game.

Warriors at Wolves (9:30 ET, ESPN): Buckle up for another star-studded matchup on Wednesday as two of the league’s most dynamic guards, Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards, go toe-to-toe when the Wolves face the Warriors.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Rockets at Kings (10 ET, TNT/truTV/Max): Following “The Rematch,” two surging squads out West meet as Domantas Sabonis and the Kings take on Alperen Sengun and the 2nd-place Rockets, who have won three straight.

Friday, Jan. 17

Magic at Celtics (7 ET, ESPN): With Paolo Banchero back, the Magic will look to make a statement in primetime when they challenge the defending champion C’s in Boston.

Grizzlies at Spurs (9:30 ET, ESPN): Don’t blink while watching Friday’s nightcap, as two showstopping stars take center stage when Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs host Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

Next Monday, NBA on MLK Day delivers a seven-game slate full of can’t-miss matchups before NBA Rivals Week tips off Tuesday, with 10 national games over the span of five days (Jan. 21-25).

4. WHAT’S TRENDING: WILD WEST MOVEMENT



The Thunder have solidified themselves as the team to beat out West right now, carving out a 6.5-game lead atop the standings – and they’ve shown no signs of slowing down.

Rolling Thunder: OKC not only reeled off a franchise-record 15 straight wins, but it’s also off to the best 38-game start in franchise history and owns the best plus/minus in the NBA (12.7)

OKC not only reeled off a franchise-record 15 straight wins, but it’s also off to the best 38-game start in franchise history and owns the best plus/minus in the NBA (12.7) Storming Defense: As SGA’s operated offensively, the Thunder remain stout defensively, leading the league in DefRtg (102.9), steals (11.6) and forced turnovers (18.5)

Behind OKC is a pack of contenders featuring a mix of all-time greats and a new generation of superstars, all battling in a conference where seemingly every game could reshape the standings.

Tussle For 2: Separated by just one game, the Rockets and Grizzlies have shared the No. 2 and 3 seeds since Dec. 19. But Houston owns a 2-0 record against Memphis, capped by a 119-115 win last Thursday.

Ja Returns: Despite the loss, the game marked the return of Ja Morant (out since Dec. 27), who lifted the Grizz over the Wolves on Saturday with two highlight-reel buckets in the final minute

Despite the loss, the game marked the return of Ja Morant (out since Dec. 27), who lifted the Grizz over the Wolves on Saturday with two highlight-reel buckets in the final minute Monday Rematch: Tonight, the Rockets and Grizz will meet again in a crucial matchup on NBA TV (8 ET), as Houston looks to clinch the regular-season series

Anyone’s Game: Behind Houston and Memphis, the gap between 4th-place Denver and 12th-place San Antonio is just 4.5 games – and three teams among the pack have begun to surge.

Mile High Movement: Winners of three straight games and seven of its last nine, Denver has jumped from 7th in the West to 4th in just over two weeks

Winners of three straight games and seven of its last nine, Denver has jumped from 7th in the West to 4th in just over two weeks Kings Cooking: Meanwhile, Sacramento has jumped into a Play-In spot with seven straight wins and is 7-1 under interim head coach Doug Christie

Meanwhile, Sacramento has jumped into a Play-In spot with seven straight wins and is 7-1 under interim head coach Doug Christie Suns Shining: In the final Play-In spot is Phoenix, who is 4-1 in its last five, led by Kevin Durant (27.1 ppg) and Devin Booker (24.9)

Stars Up & Down Standings: KD and Book join a cast of veteran superstars – LeBron, Steph, Jokić, AD, Harden, Kawhi, Kyrie, Sabonis, Fox and more – in the crowded West race, alongside stars 26 and under like Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic (currently out), Jalen Green & more.

Ant-Mazing: Edwards is averaging 31.6 ppg in his last 5 outings, including a career-high 53 points on Jan. 4, plus another viral poster for the 9th-highest Dunk Score this season (103.5)

5. WHAT’S TRENDING: EAST RACE TIGHTENING

While OKC holds a 6.5-game lead in the West, Cleveland’s carved out a 5.5-game cushion in the East with an NBA-best record of 33-5.

Cavs Clicking: Led by Donovan Mitchell (22.8) and Darius Garland (20.9), the Cavs rank 2nd in ppg (122.1) and boosted their average to 126.1 amid their 12-game win streak

Led by Donovan Mitchell (22.8) and Darius Garland (20.9), the Cavs rank 2nd in ppg (122.1) and boosted their average to 126.1 amid their 12-game win streak Can’t Miss: Cleveland (50.2 FG%, 40.1 3P%) remains on pace to become the first team to shoot over 50% from the field and over 40% from 3 throughout an entire season

In another parallel to the West, seeds No. 2 and 3 in the East have created separation from the pack, while a pair of squads have started to climb. Plus, a star return has bolstered a contender.

Boston & NY: The reigning champs have remained steady in the No. 2 seed since the start of November, but the Knicks are beginning to close the gap, trimming a five-game lead in mid-December to just 2.5 games entering Monday.

Offense Atop The East: Cleveland (121.2), Boston (119.2) and New York (119.2) boast the top three offensive ratings in the NBA

Paolo’s Back: 3.5 games behind New York is Orlando. Despite a string of injuries, the Magic’s defense has kept them afloat, allowing a league-best 103.2 ppg. And on Friday, their offense returned its ace, as Paolo Banchero played in his first game since Oct. 30.

Year 3 Bump: The 2022-23 Kia ROY and a 2024-25 All-Star, Banchero averaged 29.0 pts, 8.8 rebs and 5.6 ast in his first five games – including a career-high 50-pt performance before suffering a torn right oblique

The 2022-23 Kia ROY and a 2024-25 All-Star, Banchero averaged 29.0 pts, 8.8 rebs and 5.6 ast in his first five games – including a career-high 50-pt performance before suffering a torn right oblique No Signs Of Rust: In his first game back, Paolo dropped 34 points against the Bucks before stuffing the stat sheet in a dub on Sunday

East Elevation: From the 4th-place Magic to the 10th-place Bulls, seven teams are separated by just four games, and the Pacers aren’t the only club on the rise.