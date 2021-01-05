Top Stories

Spurs guard Derrick White out indefinitely with toe fracture

White's stable play off the bench will be missed for the Spurs, who are coming off their first lottery season since 1997.

From NBA.com Staff

San Antonio’s backcourt depth will take a hit with the loss of Derrick White. The 6-foot-4 guard has suffered a second-toe fracture in his left foot, though the team’s statement said the injury is new and separate from his left foot surgery in August.

White signed a contract extension with San Antonio for a reported four years and $73 million. Drafted 29th overall in 2017, White averaged a career-high 11.3 points on 45.8% shooting last season, including 36.6% from 3-point range. The 26-year-old’s only appearance this season was New Year’s Day against the Lakers, where he scored nine points in 23 minutes.

 

