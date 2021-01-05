Spurs guard Derrick White out indefinitely with toe fracture

San Antonio’s backcourt depth will take a hit with the loss of Derrick White. The 6-foot-4 guard has suffered a second-toe fracture in his left foot, though the team’s statement said the injury is new and separate from his left foot surgery in August.

The Spurs medical staff and Dr. Martin O’Malley, who performed surgery on White’s left foot in August 2020, have confirmed this fracture is a new injury. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 5, 2021

White signed a contract extension with San Antonio for a reported four years and $73 million. Drafted 29th overall in 2017, White averaged a career-high 11.3 points on 45.8% shooting last season, including 36.6% from 3-point range. The 26-year-old’s only appearance this season was New Year’s Day against the Lakers, where he scored nine points in 23 minutes.