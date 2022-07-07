SLC Summer League: Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren lift Thunder past Grizzlies

Thunder 87, Grizzlies 71: Box score | Game details

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 87-71 in the Salt Lake City Summer League at Vivint Arena on Wednesday.

While there were five ties and six lead changes in the first half, Oklahoma City never relinquished the lead over the final two quarters. That can be attributed to the Thunder outscoring the Grizzlies in the second quarter 28-23 and in the third quarter, 24-14.

OKC shot 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from three-point range while holding Memphis to 30 percent from the field and just 21 percent from deep. The Thunder out-assisted the Grizzlies 23-13 while out-rebounding them 51-40. They also outscored them in the paint by a 14-point margin.

The Grizzlies (1-1) were led by Kenneth Lofton Jr, who collected 19 points, six rebounds and three assists. Shaq Buchanan amassed 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Romeo Weems had 11 points and five boards while Dakota Mathias led the bench with 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Thunder (2-0) got a triple-double from second-year guard Josh Giddey, who posted 14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren had another strong two-way outing, compiling 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Another 2022 first-round pick, Jalen Williams, totaled 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Eugene Omoruyi led the bench with 10 points.

These teams will finish off their Salt Lake Summer League schedules Thursday, with OKC facing the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis matching up with the Utah Jazz. After that, all four teams will begin play at the Las Vegas Summer League.