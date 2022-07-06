SLC Summer League: Holmgren shines to help Thunder rout Jazz

• Thunder 98, Jazz 77: Box score | Game details

Chet Holmgren scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 98-77 victory over the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Tuesday at Vivint Arena.

The Thunder jumped out to a great start and took a commanding 29-9 lead after one quarter. The Jazz found their footing in the second and managed to trim it to a 15-point game by halftime. But the Thunder reclaimed the momentum in the third quarter and outscored the Jazz 18-9 to make it a 26-point deficit heading into the final 12 minutes. The Jazz put up a fight in the fourth but it was not enough, as the Thunder cruised to the blowout win.

Holmgren had a well-rounded performance with seven rebounds, four assists, six blocks and a steal to go with his team-leading 23 points, which included four 3-pointers. Fellow 2022 first-round pick Jalen Williams followed up with 17 points and five rebounds, while last year’s lottery pick Josh Giddey tallied 14 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Xavier Sneed led the Jazz with 15 points, three rebounds and a steal. Caleb Homesley followed up with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Jared Butler and Justin Robinson chipped in 10 points each.

Both squads are back in action on Wednesday, as the Thunder face the Grizzlies, and the Jazz take on the 76ers.