SLC Summer League: Charles Bassey helps lift Sixers over Jazz

Sixers 86, Jazz 82: Box score | Game details

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Utah Jazz 86-82 on Wednesday on Day 2 of the Salt Lake City Summer League.

The 76ers and the Jazz played a back-and-forth contest in the first two quarters, but the Jazz held the lead following the first 24 minutes (43-39) after establishing the difference in the second quarter. However, the 76ers entered the second half with a different attitude and pulled away for good in the third quarter. The Jazz won the final quarter 21-20, but that was not enough to mount a comeback and Philadelphia escaped with the win.

The Sixers got double-figuring scoring from five players with Charles Bassey leading the way with 17 points, along with nine rebounds and four steals while Trevelin Queen had 15 points, four boards and three dimes. Charlie Brown Jr. scored 12 and Myles Powell added 13 points, while Cassius Winston posted 11 points, four rebounds and six assists

As for the Jazz, Bruno Caboclo racked up 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Justin Robinson scored a team-high 17 points, while James Palmer Jr. notched 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.