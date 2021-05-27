2021 Playoffs: East First Round | 76ers vs. Wizards

Sixers apologize to Russell Westbrook, ban fan indefinitely

The fan who threw popcorn at Westbrook will have his season tickets revoked.

Official release

The 'Inside the NBA' crew react after a fan threw popcorn at Russell Westbrook during Game 2 of the Wizards-76ers series

Sixers statement

After an investigation into the incident that occurred at last night’s game, we have determined that the person involved will have his season ticket membership revoked, effectively immediately. In addition, he will be banned from all events at Wells Fargo Center indefinitely.

We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior. There is no place for it in our sport or arena.

NBA statement

“The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans. An enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved.”

The NBA Fan Code of Conduct can be found here.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.