San Antonio Spurs’ Pau Gasol fractures hand during warm ups

NBA.com staff reports

San Antonio center Pau Gasol fractured the fourth metacarpal on his left hand during warm ups for tonight’s game against the Denver.

A timeline for Gasol’s return will be determined at a later date, according to a statement released by the Spurs.

Gasol leads the Spurs in rebounds (7.9) and blocks (1.2) and is also the team’s third leading scorer behind Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge. He’s started all 39 of the games he’s played in during his first season with the Spurs.

