Salt Lake City Summer League: Perfect Azubuike carries Jazz White over Jazz Blue

Udoka Azubuike and Trent Forrest scored 14 points each to lead the Utah Jazz White to an 83-65 win over the Utah Jazz Blue in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Friday at Vivint Arena.

Forrest added seven assists, six rebounds and two steals, while Azubuike, who was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field, tallied seven rebounds and three blocks. The Jazz White had four players score in double digits, as Jarrell Brantley finished with 13 points, three assists, two rebounds and a block, and Paul White chipped in 12 points and five rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench.

The contest got out to a tight start, as the Jazz Blue held a one-point lead after one quarter. However, the Jazz White took over in the second and rallied to a 10-point lead by halftime. They carried the momentum into the second half and added another 15 points to their lead through the third quarter, to take a 25-point lead into the final frame, which was enough to cruise the rest of the way.

The Jazz Blue were led by MaCio Teague, who finished with 14 points, four rebounds and two steals, in 20 minutes. Jarell Martin followed up with 13 points and six rebounds, while Malik Newman added 11 points and three rebounds.