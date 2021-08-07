Salt Lake City Summer League: Bane, Grizzlies drop Spurs to spoil Vassell's big game

Desmond Bane closed out Salt Lake City Summer League with a 24-point performance in Memphis' win.

• Grizzlies 82, Spurs 77: Box Score | Game Details

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 82-77 in the Salt Lake City Summer League at Vivint Arena on Friday.

It was a tale of two halves, as San Antonio led the first 18 minutes while Memphis led the final 22 minutes. The Grizzlies outscored the Spurs in the second and third quarters 52-27. The Spurs rode a 28-16 fourth quarter to make it competitive, but they never took a shot to take the lead. The Grizzlies outscored the Spurs in the paint 44-34 and had 22 assists to San Antonio’s 12.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 27 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Josh Primo totaled 17 points, three assists and two blocks. No other player reached double figures in scoring but DaQuan Jeffries tallied eight points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Sean McDermott collected 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. Xavier Tillman totaled 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

This marks the end of the Utah Summer League for these teams. They’ll travel to Las Vegas to start that Summer League in the coming days.