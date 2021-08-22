Russell Westbrook throws out ceremonial first pitch at Dodgers game

Recently acquired Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook tossed the ceremonial first pitch before Sunday’s Los Angeles Dodgers game in connection with Lakers Day.

Wearing a No. 0 Dodgers jersey and a backward cap, Westbrook lobbed in what appeared to be a strike and then posed for dozens of pictures with players, friends and family members.

After the experience, Westbrook posted on Twitter that it was another dream that came true for him, punctuating it with his catchphrase “Why Not?”

Other Lakers to have this honor in the past include Jordan Clarkson, Metta World Peace, Nick Young, Brandon Ingram, Luke Walton, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Anthony Davis.

A Long Beach, Calif., native and a former UCLA star, Westbrook recently returned to his roots thanks to a trade from the Washington Wizards, who acquired Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a first-round pick in exchange for the all-time leader in triple-doubles.