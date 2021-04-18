Russell Westbrook logs 7th straight triple-double, now 10 shy of Oscar Robertson's career mark

Washington’s midseason surge is running parallel to that of Russell Westbrook, who continues to inch closer to the NBA’s all-time triple-double crown.

The Wizards guard and former Kia MVP led his new team to its fourth straight win on Saturday, amassing 15 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in the 121-100 victory. The performance marked Westbrook’s seventh straight triple-double and his 25th of the season. The 32-year-old has now produced at least 25 triple-doubles in four different seasons, the most in NBA history.

Westbrook now boasts 171 career triple-doubles, just 10 shy of Oscar Robertson’s all-time record of 181. Robertson, a Hall of Fame point guard who starred for the Cincinnati Royals and Milwaukee Bucks, presented Westbrook with a trophy commemorating his breaking Robertson’s own single-season triple-double record in 2017.

Westbrook and Robertson are the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double over an entire season, a feat Westbrook is on pace to accomplish for a record fourth time this year.