Russell Westbrook (left quad injury) out at least 1 week

Per the team, Russell Westbrook has suffered the injury due to repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season.

From NBA.com Staff

Russell Westbrook is averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 11.3 assists per game this season.

The Washington Wizards will be without All-Star guard Russell Westbrook for at least a week after the team announced Monday he had suffered a left quadriceps injury. Per the team, Westbrook suffered the injury due to “repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season.”

Westbrook is in his first season with the Wizards, landing with the team via a blockbuster offseason trade with the Houston Rockets. He is averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 11.3 assists this season and has appeared in seven games for Washington.

The Wizards host the Phoenix Suns on Monday (7 ET, NBA League Pass).

