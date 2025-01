Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on guard Rob Dillingham, who has been sidelined the past three games due to a right ankle sprain:

An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken at Mayo Clinic by Dr. Kelechi Okoroha on Dillingham confirmed a Grade 2 right lateral ankle sprain. His return to play timeline is 1-2 weeks and he will be re-evaluated in one week. Further updates of his progress will be provided when available.