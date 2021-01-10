Top Stories

Wizards' Thomas Bryant suffers ACL tear in left knee, reportedly out for season

Bryant suffered the injury on Saturday during the first quarter against Miami.

Thomas Bryant was averaging a career-high 14.3 points through the first 10 games this season.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards likely will be without center Thomas Bryant for the remainder of the season because of a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Bryant is one of only two players who started all 10 games so far this season for the Wizards. He got hurt after incidental contact with two Miami players during the first quarter of the Wizards’ 128-124 loss to the Heat on Saturday night.

An MRI performed Sunday confirmed the partial tear. The Wizards have not announced when Bryant will have surgery or given an exact timeline for his recovery, but the rehabilitation process following ACL tears and surgery typically take several months at a minimum.

“I just know one thing about TB: He’s a great kid that works hard, plays with passion, gives you everything he has,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said.

Bryant has averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds on 65% shooting this season

