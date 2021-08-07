2021 Free Agency

Reports: Hornets finalize contract extension for coach James Borrego

After reaching the 2021 Play-In, the Hornets are confident Borrego will continue to develop the young roster.

From NBA.com News Services

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly closing in on a multi-year deal to extend coach James Borrego, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Borrego, who was first hired by the Hornets in 2018, is the 11th coach in franchise history. The Hornets had the 10th best record in the East last season, finishing at 33-39 and reaching the Play-In Tournament.

