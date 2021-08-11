Report: Udonis Haslem returning to Heat on 1-year deal

Udonis Haslem is returning to the Miami Heat on a one-year deal worth $2.6 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

It will mark Haslem’s 19th season in the NBA.

The 41-year-old veteran remains the oldest player in the league, as well as the only quadragenarian on an NBA roster. He appeared in one game last season, playing a total of three minutes before getting ejected.

Haslem has won three championships with the Heat. He joined the organization as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2003-04 NBA season.

Once he signs, only Dirk Nowitzki (21) and Kobe Bryant (20) would have spent more years with one franchise than Haslem.

The Miami native provided valuable minutes to the team early in his career, but his impact on the team has recently been measured by what he says and does in the locker room.