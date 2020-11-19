Top Stories

Reports: Timberwolves in talks to add Ricky Rubio in trade

The Thunder reportedly would acquire the 17th overall pick in exchange for Rubio, the 25th and 28th overall picks.

From NBA media reports

Ricky Rubio talks with former teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Gorgi Dieng before a game last season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly are in talks to acquire Ricky Rubio from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Thunder reportedly would acquire the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and send Rubio, the 25th and 28th overall picks to the Timberwolves.

Rubio was added by the Thunder from the Phoenix Suns in the Chris Paul trade earlier this week. The 30-year-old guard was drafted by the Timberwolves in 2009 and played the first six seasons of his career with the franchise.

Rubio averaged 13.0 points, 8.8 assists and 1.4 steals during the 2019-20 season with Phoenix.

The 25th overall pick, which the Timberwolves reportedly traded to the Knicks, was used to select Immanuel Quickley. The 28th overall pick was used to select Jalen McDaniels.

2020 NBA Draft Trade Tracker

