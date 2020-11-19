Reports: Timberwolves in talks to add Ricky Rubio in trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly are in talks to acquire Ricky Rubio from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Timberwolves are in talks to trade the 17th pick to OKC for Ricky Rubio and picks 25 and 28, sources tell @TheAthleticMIN — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 19, 2020

Minnesota is acquiring Oklahoma City's Ricky Rubio, the 25th and 28th picks for a package that includes the No. 17 pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

The Thunder reportedly would acquire the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and send Rubio, the 25th and 28th overall picks to the Timberwolves.

Rubio was added by the Thunder from the Phoenix Suns in the Chris Paul trade earlier this week. The 30-year-old guard was drafted by the Timberwolves in 2009 and played the first six seasons of his career with the franchise.

Rubio averaged 13.0 points, 8.8 assists and 1.4 steals during the 2019-20 season with Phoenix.

The 25th overall pick, which the Timberwolves reportedly traded to the Knicks, was used to select Immanuel Quickley. The 28th overall pick was used to select Jalen McDaniels.