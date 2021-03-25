Raptors trade Terence Davis to Kings

The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Terence Davis to the Sacramento Kings. The news was first reported from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Raptors will receive a 2021 second-round Draft pick in the deal.

It’s been a busy day for Toronto guards after the franchise jettisoned Davis, Matt Thomas and Norman Powell, but elected to keep their coveted All-Star in Kyle Lowry.

Davis averaged 6.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 34 games this season for Toronto.

