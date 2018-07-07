2018 Summer League

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk breaks thumb, out 6-8 weeks

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Hornets guard Malik Monk will be out at least six weeks with a fractured right thumb, the team announced Saturday.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets guard Malik Monk has suffered a fractured right thumb. The injury occurred in CHA’s Summer League game yesterday vs. OKC. He will miss the remainder of Sunmer League and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. #BuzzCity

The injury was suffered during the Hornets’ 88-87 victory over the Thunder on Friday, in which Monk scored 23 points.

The second-year guard out of Kentucky averaged 6.7 points last season as a rookie.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.