Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk breaks thumb, out 6-8 weeks

Hornets guard Malik Monk will be out at least six weeks with a fractured right thumb, the team announced Saturday.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets guard Malik Monk has suffered a fractured right thumb. The injury occurred in CHA’s Summer League game yesterday vs. OKC. He will miss the remainder of Sunmer League and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. #BuzzCity

The injury was suffered during the Hornets’ 88-87 victory over the Thunder on Friday, in which Monk scored 23 points.

The second-year guard out of Kentucky averaged 6.7 points last season as a rookie.