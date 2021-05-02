Top Stories

Report: Kelly Oubre Jr. has torn wrist ligament and broken hand, will be evaluated further

The Warriors forward will reportedly be evaluated to determine if he can continue playing with the injuries

From NBA.com News Services

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.4 points per game this season, his first with the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been playing with a torn ligament in his left wrist as well as a fracture of the hand, and will be examined further to determine if he can continue, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday.

Oubre reportedly aggravated his wrist on April 9, missing five games. He then returned for five games, averaging 17 points, before returning to the sideline for Thursday’s loss to the Timberwolves.

Oubre, 25, is averaging 15.4 points this season, his first with the Warriors, and 11.5 points for his career. The Warriors entered Saturday’s action in a tight battle for the Play-In Tournament at 10th in the Western Conference.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.