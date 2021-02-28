Jrue Holiday returns to Bucks' lineup after 10-game absence

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday returned to the rotation on Sunday vs. the LA Clippers — but did not start — after missing the past 10 games through the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Holiday acknowledged after the game — which the Bucks won 105-100 for their fifth straight win — that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I had symptoms,” Holiday said. “It wasn’t fun, but I’m glad everyone’s OK and that I’m OK now.”

Holiday came off the bench midway through the first quarter and finished with two points and three assists in 18 minutes.

“Conditioning is just a little behind,” Holiday said. “I felt like I was a step slow.”

Game Recap: Bucks 105, Clippers 100

The Bucks have gone 5-5 over those 10 games, with four straight victories lifting them to third in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks have seen a significant decline in their performance over that span, with their point differential falling from nearly 10 per game to 2.5 points.

Holiday, 30, is averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game after the Bucks landed him in exchange for multiple players, three first-round picks and two additional pick swaps as the centerpiece in a blockbuster four-team trade.

"It gives a chance for other people to step up and that shows what kind of team we have. To me, it's a sign of a good team." pic.twitter.com/Dmbyo8kEI1 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 1, 2021

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.