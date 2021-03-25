2021 Trade Deadline

Jazz add Matt Thomas in deal with Raptors

Utah will send Golden State's 2021 second-round pick to Toronto.

From NBA.com News Services

The Utah Jazz have acquired guard Matt Thomas from the Toronto Raptors. The news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Blake Murphy of The Athletic.

The Raptors will receive the Warriors’ 2021 second-round pick from the Jazz.

Trade Deadline Buzz: March 25 

Thomas, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by Toronto in 2019, is averaging 2.7 points on 41.5% from 3-point over 26 games this season.

