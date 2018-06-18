2018 Free Agency

Report: Jamal Crawford exercises player option with Minnesota Timberwolves, joins free agent pool

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Minnesota guard Jamal Crawford has reportedly opted out of his player option with the team and will enter free agency, according to Yahoo! Sports Shams Charania.

Crawford, in his one season with the Wolves, averaged 10.3 points per game in 20 minutes.

Crawford, who finished his 18th NBA season, joined the Wolves after spending five seasons with the Clippers.

