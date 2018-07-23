Dirk Nowitzki re-signs with Dallas Mavericks for 21st season

Dirk Nowitzki has signed up for a 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks, the only team he has known, the team announced on Monday.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the future Hall of Famer Nowitzki signed a one-year deal.

Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks will sign a one-year, $5 million contract on Monday that sets him up for a record-setting 21st consecutive season with the only franchise he has ever played for, according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations.

Nowitzki, who turned 40 in June, was selected ninth overall by the Milwaukee Bucks before being traded to the Mavericks on Draft night in 1998. The 13-time All-Star will break pass Los Angeles Lakers future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant for longest consecutive tenure with one team in NBA history.

He is just 233 points away from passing Wilt Chamberlain as the league’s fifth all-time leading scorer, in what is expected to be his final season. Nowitzki is expected to help the team transition the team’s latest rookie in European sensation Luka Doncic, who has drawn comparisons to him.

Nowitzki won league MVP in the 2006-07 season and earned his only NBA title when he led the Mavericks to beat the Miami Heat in the 2011 Finals, where he also earned Finals MVP.